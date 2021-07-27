Alset EHome International Inks Agreement With Puradigm To Provide Patented Air And Surface Purification Solutions For Its EHome Communities

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Sales of Goods Agreement with Puradigm LLC ("Puradigm") to secure innovative and patented air and surface purification solutions that will be incorporated into its eco-friendly single-family home ("EHomes") communities.

Puradigm's patented purification technology produces Non-Thermal Plasma ("NTP") particles which have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2

Puradigm's products will be incorporated into the Group's pipeline of Alset EHomes to dramatically minimise the risk of pathogenic infections and ensure improved standards of health and wellness.

Driven by a focus on health and wellness for humanity, Puradigm is a manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe, scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's innovative and patented purifier technologies are the most validated in the market and have been shown to be effective against a wide variety of pathogens which include SARS-CoV-2 and variants, H1N1, E. coli, MRSA, Listeria, C. difficile, staph and others.

Deviating from existing disinfection technologies currently available such as chemical cleaning, UV light and vaporised hydrogen peroxide, Puradigm's unique and patented purifier technology produces NTP particles in very large quantities to actively purify both air and surfaces quickly and safely. These highly energised plasma molecules kill bacteria and viruses by piercing their cell walls, similar to a pin pricking a balloon. More importantly, Puradigm's purifiers can also be activated while people are present, with no downtime periods, chemical handling procedures, harmful residues, room clearance protocols, manpower requirements or any known adverse side effects.

A recent study conducted by the University of Florida ("UF") confirmed the efficacy of Puradigm in inactivating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers at UF's Department of Medicine found that Puradigm's proactive air and surface purification technology inactivates 73.33% of SARS-CoV-2 on stainless steel surfaces within only 15 minutes of exposure to the technology, 93.3% after 60 minutes, and 97.7% after four hours. After 24 hours of exposure, the study showed that SARS-CoV-2 was undetectable.

These results are consistent with those of an independent study done by the Central Michigan University and Insight Research Institute which tested the technology's effectiveness on S. aureus, C. difficile and Dengue virus type 2 (DenV-2) which were used as a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2. Their results showed that Puradigm's technology caused more than a 99% average reduction in bacterial growth and a 98.5% average reduction in viral infectivity. These findings were published in the March 2021 edition of Infectious Disease Reports, an international, open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes scientific papers about infectious diseases.

Find out more on the relevant studies at the following link: https://www.puradigm.com/news/.

"We have over the years built up an eco-system of assets and capabilities based around sustainable living to support the establishment of our Alset EHome communities, a first-of-its-kind integrated clean ecosystem that encompasses housing, transport and energy," commented the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Chan. "As we begin to harness Puradigm's patented NTP purifier solutions, we are confident that we will be able to dramatically minimise the risk of pathogenic infections and ensure improved standards of health and wellness for our Alset EHome communities and their residents."

The Group's two flagship developments are Alset at Black Oak, situated in Magnolia, Texas, north of Houston, and Ballenger Run, situated in Frederick County, Maryland. Together with partners, including NVR, Inc. and Rausch Coleman Homes, over 750 homes have already been delivered at these two projects. Future phases of Alset at Black Oak are in development with over 600 additional homes planned. Alset EHome is targeting to deliver 100 Ehomes in the Houston area in 2021.

### End of Press Release ###

About Puradigm

Puradigm's mission is to protect people, plants and animals from the world's most dangerous pathogens. Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset EHome International is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset EHome's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. Alset EHome is led by its chairman and CEO, Heng Fai Chan, a successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. Over his distinguished career, Heng Fai Chan has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

Learn more at www.alsetehomeintl.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Alset EHome International Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Alset EHome International Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE: Alset EHome International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657185/Alset-EHome-International-Inks-Agreement-With-Puradigm-To-Provide-Patented-Air-And-Surface-Purification-Solutions-For-Its-EHome-Communities



