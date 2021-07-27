Ameresco Announces Completion of Roof Mount Solar PV Project with U.K. Ministry of Justice

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its roof mount solar PV project with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice. The centrally funded £1.1 million project saw the delivery of roof-mounted solar to seven courts and three prisons in the U.K.’s Midlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005812/en/

United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice partners with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install rooftop solar PV that will provide annual energy savings equivalent to a carbon savings of 106.2 tonnes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The implemented solar PV will provide an energy savings of 427,602 kWh per year, which is equivalent to a carbon savings of 106.2 tonnes per year. Ameresco worked with Ministry of Justice project managers throughout the installation process to ensure that there was no disruption to the court buildings’ day-to-day operations, even given an influx of traffic due to a backlog of cases as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Initial project construction on the Midlands courts began in December of 2020 and was expected to be completed by March 2021.

Ameresco will continue to deliver 12 months of operations and maintenance support, as well as ongoing metering of the arrays across all sites. The completed project will advance the Ministry of Justice’s long-term goals to decarbonize federal buildings, improve grid resilience and facilitate a return-to-work of the building and renewables sector following the lift of pandemic restrictions and ordinances.

“We are pleased to support the Ministry of Justice in their continued efforts to develop a more sustainable future,” said Britta MacIntosh, senior vice president, Ameresco. “Utilizing rooftop space for renewable energy generation is a prime example of sustainable leadership from a government entity that works at the heart of the justice system.”

Construction was completed in March 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About U.K. Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice is a major UK government department, at the heart of the justice system. We work to protect and advance the principles of justice. Our vision is to deliver a world-class justice system that works for everyone in society. For more information visit www.gov.uk%2Fgovernment%2Forganisations%2Fministry-of-justice.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005812/en/