Adcore Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial) ( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Oded Orgil as an independent director of the Company. He replaces Jason Saltzman. Mr. Saltzman will continue to act as the Company's Canadian legal counsel through the law firm Gowling WLG.

Oded Orgil is the Founder & President of 5X Capital Management, President of the Canada Israel Chamber of Commerce, and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. Mr. Orgil was previously the President & CEO of Gravitas Securities Inc. as well as the Senior Vice President of Canaccord Genuity.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, stated, "We are very pleased to announce this appointment and would like to thank Jason Saltzman for his valuable service and guidance as an Adcore board member and welcome Oded Orgil to Adcore's board. We believe Mr. Orgil's extensive executive experience and knowledge of the financial industry, combined with his passion for technology and proven track record of driving organizational development, give him perspective that will result in valuable contributions to the Company."

Mr. Orgil will also serve on a reconstituted audit committee of the Company together with Mr. Ronnie Jaegermann (Chair) and Mr. Sokhie Puar.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

