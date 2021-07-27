Logo
Pizza Hut Drops First-Ever Streetwear Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Pizza Hut Tastewear™ line brings to life classic Pizza Hut brand elements in the form of limited-edition apparel and accessories and marks the first drop from the new PizzaHutShop.com

Pizza Hut Tastewear launches on PizzaHutShop.com today, Tuesday, July 27 at 11 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2021

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is coming in hot this summer and giving fans nationwide the chance to rep their pizza love with the launch of its first-ever, limited edition capsule collection: Pizza Hut Tastewear. 

1__HERO_Pizza_Hut_Tastewear.jpg

Created in response to pizza lovers' demand, the collection showcases Pizza Hut's hot take on sizzling streetwear items like track suits and slides with designs inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut red roof, checkered tablecloths and Tiffany-style lamps.

The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection marks the first of many Hut Shop™ drops offered exclusively through the new PizzaHutShop.com that officially opens today at 11 a.m. ET.

"We're so excited to give our biggest fans a chance to show off their pizza love through fun, trending streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut," said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "From the bejeweled pepperoni chain to the classic red cups, our team thoughtfully crafted the details to give fans nationwide a fresh way to show off their Pizza Hut love."

Our piping hot Pizza Hut Tastewear collection includes: 

  • The Track Suit: The true pizza de résistance of our Tastewear collection. Just as crisp as our Original Pan® pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis. ($99.99)
  • The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. ($24.99)
  • The Pizza Chain: Golden colored crust. Bejeweled pepperonis. This swingin' slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times. If you're not eating pizza, you might as well be wearing it. ($19.99)
  • The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Inspired by the lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. Pie dye, anyone? ($15.99)
  • The Red Cups: If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. An ice-cold drink just hits different in one of these. ($9.99)

Pizza Hut Tastewear is now available nationwide for purchase online at PizzaHutShop.com for a limited time while supplies last. Prices not inclusive of tax and shipping.

Pizza Hut Tastewear marks the latest iteration of Pizza Hut's newly launched Newstalgia campaign, which brings to life iconic elements people love most about the brand in modern and relevant ways. The entire collection is inspired by the outfits worn by the face of the campaign, actor and comedian Craig Robinson, throughout the campaign's spots that feature classic features of Pizza Hut's original dine in restaurants, like the tabletop arcade games and Tiffany-style lamps.

About Pizza Hut®
Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap

Contact:
Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut
972.338.6730 / [email protected]

5__Pizza_Hut_Tastewear_Flat_Lay.jpg

Pizza_Hut_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG54955&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-hut-drops-first-ever-streetwear-collection-301342101.html

SOURCE Pizza Hut

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG54955&Transmission_Id=202107271100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG54955&DateId=20210727
