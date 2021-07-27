Ally Home launches RefiNow™ to provide greater access to mortgage refinance options for homeowners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ally Home launches RefiNow™ to provide greater access to mortgage refinance options for homeowners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

New offering aimed at eliminating barriers to building equity and growing wealth for borrowers with lower incomes

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Home, the residential mortgage lending arm of Ally Bank, today announced the launch of RefiNow, a home financing option to better serve borrowers who struggle to qualify for other refinancing options. Barriers that hamper homeowners with lower incomes from refinancing often result in those borrowers refinancing at a slower pace than those with higher incomes. RefiNow helps more borrowers take advantage of today's low mortgage interest rates, while continuing to promote a stronger, safer housing finance system -- all in keeping with Ally's commitment to "Do It Right" for current and future homeowners.

"Historically low rates make it an exceptional time to refinance your mortgage, but until now, many low-income consumers -- the very people most in need of financial relief -- have been unable to qualify for traditional refinancing options and benefit from these lower rates," says Glenn Brunker, president of Ally Home. "Through RefiNow, Ally Home is stepping up to help borrowers save money each month through lower interest rates, while simultaneously enabling them to build equity, grow wealth and foster economic mobility."

RefiNow is available to borrowers with a Fannie Mae-backed mortgage who are looking to refinance their single unit, principal residence. To qualify, borrowers must have a current income at or below 80% of the applicable area median income for the subject property's location. The RefiNow program also requires loan-to-value ratio of 97% or less, a debt-to-income ratio of 65% or less, and a minimum 620 FICO score.

Additional eligibility requirements include a reduction in the homeowner's interest rate by at least 50 basis points and a minimum of $50 in monthly mortgage payment savings. Borrowers who qualify for the RefiNow program will not be charged an appraisal fee. For additional information, please visit Fannie Mae RefiNow | Ally.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:

Marisa Bazemore
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE54320&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-home-launches-refinow-to-provide-greater-access-to-mortgage-refinance-options-for-homeowners-301341401.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE54320&Transmission_Id=202107271100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE54320&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment