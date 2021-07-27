Manitoba Harvest Announces New Research Partnership to Drive Innovation in Hemp and Pea Protein

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manitoba Harvest Announces New Research Partnership to Drive Innovation in Hemp and Pea Protein

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2021

The world's leading brand in hemp foods, Manitoba Harvest will lend its expertise in innovation, product development, and formulation to a consortium of industry leaders through Protein Industries Canada.

WINNIPEG, MB, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manitoba Harvest, the global leader in hemp food, is partnering with a consortium of industry leaders through Protein Industries Canada to develop new hemp and pea varieties with increased protein content, differential starch content, and improved texture. These advancements will dramatically increase the potential for hemp usage in the growing plant-based protein movement.

Manitoba_Harvest_Manitoba_Harvest_Announces_New_Research_Partner.jpg

Manitoba Harvest will lend its expertise in food innovation, product development, and formulation, to improve the potency and functionality of hemp and pea protein. Together with their partners, this work will make hemp proteins suitable for a wider range of food applications.

"Diversity of ingredients within Canada's plant-based foods and ingredients sector is an essential element of helping it grow to become a global leader," Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. "Manitoba Harvest, through their partnership with NRGene, Farmer's Business Network and Pulse Genetics, is displaying great leadership in the area of hemp ingredient development. The hemp-pea flour blend they develop through this project will go a long way in meeting the needs of consumers and food manufacturers alike."

"As the largest and longest standing hemp food brand in North America, we are committed to providing our customers with the best hemp products available," said Jared Simon, President, Manitoba Harvest. "Developing plant-based protein products with superior taste, functionality and nutrition aligns perfectly with our objectives as a brand, and we have a history of leadership at the farm level, working directly with growers to improve quality throughout the hemp supply chain."

The development of these new seed varieties, as well as the hemp-pea flour blend, is expected to create new market opportunities within Canada's plant-based food and ingredients value chain. NRGene, Farmer's Business Network, Pulse Genetics and Manitoba Harvest are together investing $3.3 million into the project, with Protein Industries Canada investing an additional $1.8 million.

About Manitoba Harvest
Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest (the "Company") is a pioneer and leader in branded, hemp-based foods with the fastest growing products in the global hemp food market. The Company's all-natural product portfolio includes Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Wellness Bars, Granola and Hemp Oil. Manitoba Harvest's products are sold globally, including approximately 17,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada.

Manitoba Harvest is a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a CarbonZero Certification. A wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY), Manitoba Harvest is mission-based company dedicated to inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization committed to positioning Canada as a global source of high-quality plant-based food and ingredients. Together with industry, Protein Industries Canada has committed more than $377 million to the Canadian plant-protein sector. For more information, visit proteinindustriescanada.ca.

favicon.png?sn=TO55122&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manitoba-harvest-announces-new-research-partnership-to-drive-innovation-in-hemp-and-pea-protein-301342197.html

SOURCE Manitoba Harvest

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO55122&Transmission_Id=202107271100PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO55122&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment