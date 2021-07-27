Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange (T8EX)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed share exchange agreements with each of the shareholders of TienChat Pte Ltd ('TiENCHAT') and T8 Exchange Pty Ltd ('T8 Exchange') making each of TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, signifying the Company's commitment to acquiring, developing and promoting decentralized finance (DeFi) business assets and the further development of blockchain and DeFi related projects.

About TiENCHAT

TiENCHAT is a Singapore company that has designed, developed and built a global social software that relies on blockchain technology to create a borderless global access in 'multilingual social networking + cross-border payment + digital currency transactions'. TiENCHAT subverts the current mainstream social and payment models in the global mobile network, and applies blockchain technology to the social and payment, and further integrates people's daily lives. TiENCHAT is a comprehensive application platform integrating communication, payment, transaction, shopping, information acquisition, knowledge sharing, etc., making global mutual notifications more complicated and more efficient and in-depth.

'We have produced a disruptive social payment software through market research, data analysis, and development seminars,' commented Mr. William Tien, the Company's President and CEO and original founder of TiENCHAT. 'TiENCHAT plays an active and effective role in promoting globalizations, bringing international social interaction back to the pure 'people-oriented.' At the same time, based on real-time, efficient, and borderless social networking, it uses its unique integrated methods of life, entertainment, games, and financial management to realize the value of time and the decentralized finance of social products, and create access to users in every country and region in the world. This is another breakthrough of the global sharing economy in the field of social payment, which has brought mobile social payment to a completely different level. We are committed to making 'TiENCHAT' the number one mobile social and mobile payment portal for users worldwide,' further commented Mr. Tien.

TiENCHAT is currently available to download for free for Android users with the application anticipated to be available for Apple iPhone users in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Visit www.TiENCHAT.com for more details.

About T8 Exchange

T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns the T8EX and Trams Dex application, a decentralized exchange platform that enables existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap utilize cryptocurrencies as payment inside the application. Some of the advantages include a) viewing account fund information online in real time, b) supporting digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, c) supporting multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, d) Real-time value of the digital currency market price, and e) complete decentralized exchange that anyone with an ERC20 token can be pooled and trade on this platform within 15 minutes.

Additionally, T8 Exchange developed ETHFUND, a decentralized NFT minting, swap, listing and exchange platform that enable existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize NFT tokens as a form of payment inside the platform. Users can view NFT token limited, listed and upload critical information that will be embedded onto this ERC721 and ERC1155 token on the Ethereum blockchain, support digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, support multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, and view real-time values of the NFT market price.

Visit www.t8ex.com.au and www.ETHFUND.io to learn more about the T8 Exchange and the ETHFUND.

