NEXT10, INC. $14 Million Gross Revenue First Six Months 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is pleased to announce that Ultimate Logistics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UHC, exceeded $14 Million Dollars in gross revenue for the first six months of 2021.

UHC is also excited to announce that Boyle CPA, LLC, a third party independent auditor, has been retained to audit our financial statements for the years ended 2019 and 2020. Robert A. Boyle, Owner, is an expert in AICPA, SEC and PCAOB rules and regulations. UHC believes audited financials will attract potential investors and reduce the interest rate UHC pays for new equipment. The audit should be completed by mid-September 2021. UHC retains TKM Accounting Services, Certified Public Accountants, to handle the quarterly and annual financial filings for OTC Markets Inc. Wilson Harris & Company, Certified Public Accountants, handle the filings of the annual income tax returns for UHC.

UHC is looking forward to expanding their facilities on August 1, 2021. An adjacent property located at 4665 S Enterprise St. Boise, ID, which includes a 1,500 SF office, a 2,000 SF paint shop, and a 5,000 SF garage/shop has been leased. The two facilities will sit on approximately 10 acres. The 5,000 SF garage will handle the maintenance and repairs of UHC's fleet of 100+ semi-tractors and the 17,000 SF shop in the facility at 4663 S Enterprise St. will handle the maintenance and repairs of UHC's fleet of 100+ 53' refrigerated trailers. A large driver's lounge is being built out at the 4665 S Enterprise St. property, as well.

Six new 53' refrigerated trailers and thirteen new Kenworth semi-tractors have been delivered this year. More new equipment is on order.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

CONTACT:
612-386-0606
[email protected]
https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=LN55971&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next10-inc-14-million-gross-revenue-first-six-months-2021-301342298.html

SOURCE Ultimate Holdings Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN55971&Transmission_Id=202107271120PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN55971&DateId=20210727
