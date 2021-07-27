Logo
B. Riley Announces New Wealth Management Branch in Warrenton, Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Welcomes Three Veteran Financial Advisors: Steven Crouch, Jennifer Hardcastle and Jan Kamphuis

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)("B. Riley"), today announced it has expanded its ability to serve clients in the Mid-Atlantic region with the opening of a new branch location in Warrenton, Virginia.

B_Riley_Wealth_Management___Logo.jpg

The new branch offers a full suite of investment management and brokerage services to greater Fauquier County with a dedicated team of experienced financial advisors. Joining the Warrenton office are advisors Steven E. Crouch, Jennifer L. Hardcastle, and Jan W. Kamphuis. Amanda Burton joins as Senior Registered Client Service Associate. They were formerly affiliated with BB&T Securities/Truist Investment Services where they managed client assets in excess of $335 million.

Chuck Hastings, CEO of B. Riley Wealth Management, commented: "We are pleased to welcome this highly talented advisor group as we continue to enhance the services we offer to our valued clients. Our newest branch serves to enhance our long-standing presence and client relationships in the surrounding Virginia community. With the continued growth of our diversified platform, B. Riley has become the leading choice for top advisor teams seeking differentiated wealth management strategies to best serve their clients' unique needs."

Steven Crouch joins B. Riley as Senior Vice President. He is a seasoned financial services professional and an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) with over 20 years of experience serving as a trusted advisor to his clients. He began his career with Scott & Stringfellow, which later became BB&T/Truist. Crouch is highly active in the local community, involved with various civic and charitable organizations including the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center and serves on the board of the Fauquier Community Coalition, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving living conditions for underserved communities. He earned a B.S. in Management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Jennifer Hardcastle, Vice President, holds a Certified Financial Planner™(CFP) designation and has more than 20 years of experience serving the wealth management needs of clients in a variety of capacities. She was previously affiliated with BB&T/Truist for 14 years. She holds a B.A. in Business Management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Jan Kamphuis, Vice President, is a veteran advisor who offers global acumen and a unique international perspective as a native of the Netherlands. He was previously with BB&T/Truist for 20 years. He studied Business/Marketing at Buckinghamshire New University (High Wycombe College) in England.

Crouch added: "Our team remains focused on providing the very best financial solutions and investment strategies available to meet our clients' goals. We look forward to introducing our clients to the wide array of unique and highly customized financial solutions that the B. Riley platform offers."

Michael P. McCall serves as the Warrenton branch manager. As B. Riley's Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager, McCall also oversees the firm's branch locations in Arlington, Virginia and Devon, Pennsylvania.

The Warrenton branch is B. Riley's second wealth management branch in Virginia located at 550 Broadview Avenue, Suite 201, Warrenton, VA 20186. The advisor team can be reached at (540) 680-5370.

To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, and small and large businesses, including non-profits, qualified retirement plans, endowments, and foundations. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts
Kathryn Ridley
B. Riley Wealth Management
[email protected]
(901) 251-1362

Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA55197&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-announces-new-wealth-management-branch-in-warrenton-virginia-301342304.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial; B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA55197&Transmission_Id=202107271130PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA55197&DateId=20210727
