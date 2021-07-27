Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 30, 2021.



On May 5, 2021, Rocket issued a press release announcing its first quarter results and second quarter outlook. Rocket reported that it was on track to achieve closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. At the mid-point, this gain on sale margin estimate equated to a 239basis point decline year-over-year and a 94basis point decline sequentially, which represented the Company’s lowest quarterly gain on sale margin in two years. On this news, Rocket’s Class A common stock price fell $3.79 per share, or 16.62%, to close at $19.01 per share on May 6, 2021. As the market continued to digest the news in the days that followed, Rocket’s Class A common stock price continued to decline, falling to a low of just $16.48 per share by May 11, 2021.

