WEC Energy Group to announce 2021 second-quarter results Aug. 3

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) will issue its 2021 second-quarter earnings news release before the stock market opens Tuesday, Aug. 3. A conference call for security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time Aug. 3.

To listen to webcast

  • Go to wecenergygroup.com.
  • Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q2 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call.

To listen to conference call

  • Conference ID: 1743328
  • Live: 877-683-2228. International: 647-689-5446
  • Replay: 800-585-8367. International: 416-621-4642
    (replay available for two weeks following event)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 41,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $37 billion of assets.

favicon.png?sn=CG54832&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-group-to-announce-2021-second-quarter-results-aug-3-301342113.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

