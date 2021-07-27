Lazydays RV Celebrates National Lazy Day with Instagram Contest

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays RV is celebrating National Lazy Day with an Instagram contest for its followers and offering the opportunity to win an exciting prize. From July 23rd - Aug 9th, 2021, The RV Authority's Instagram followers are invited to submit entries to this photo contest by Instagramming a photo of their favorite lazy day activity, whether that's in their RV or on an RV adventure. Entrants must be following Lazydays RV on Instagram and utilize the #EveryDayIsLazydays hashtag in their entries. One winner will be announced on August 10th, 2021 and receive a prize. Full contest rules are available on their National Lazy Day blog post.

A leader in providing RVs for sale , service, accessories, and more, Lazydays is centered on all things RVing. Their National Lazy Day Instagram contest highlights the company's commitment to supporting everything that can be enjoyed as a part of the RV lifestyle.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add RV dealership locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazydays-rv-celebrates-national-lazy-day-with-instagram-contest-301342324.html

SOURCE Lazydays