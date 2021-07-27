Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: MDYV, TPR, TGTX, PEGA, SAIA, FANG, INGR, DEUS, AEO, PENN, FXD, IWD, XSOE, RAMP, AMNB, WTRG, ARNA, AVA, COF, KMX, CAR, CHKP, CINF, CLF, SITC, DLB, EOG, ERIC, FLR, IBN, INCY, INSM, IPG, JBHT, KGC, KLIC, NLS, NTES, NJR, NUE, PCG, PZZA, PNW, PRAA, QGEN, RELX, RCL, SJW, TTC, UFPT, UNM, MTN, WCN, WWE, DK, BOE, TNL, IPGP, ICL, BLNK, STLA, STWD, NBB, PSLV, MARA, JPI, AMBA, SEAS, NETI, AMC, NAVI, NEP, RUN, PLYA, ILPT, WH, 6S3, UXIN, ELAN, SNDL, CHPT, CHPT, 1C1A, CCAC, MSGE, GDRX, MP, QS, LAZR, RBLX, ARVL, OGN, KPLT, CMBS, FALN, FBND, FHLC, FNCL, FNX, IGEB, ILTB, IWV, IXG, IYF, PHO, PID, PRNT, RDVY, REET, SPHQ, SPLV, VMBS, VXF,

VUG, SPYV, DGRO, VBK, VOT, HYLB, VEA, MUB, VCIT, SCHP, BRK.B, SHM, VOX, SCHO, SPY, VOO, IT, BNDX, PCTY, HD, BSV, SCHH, SCZ, VO, BAC, BDX, CVS, PGR, IAA, IJR, IVV, SCHZ, ATVI, ACGL, ARW, BAM, NEE, JCI, STT, SNPS, TSN, UL, VZ, VRTX, WFC, LDOS, CFX, AGG, BND, SCHX, VB, VWOB, CB, Y, AME, ATO, SCHW, CRUS, FNF, GIS, GIL, JNJ, MDT, NVAX, OMC, SYBT, SLB, USB, WWD, AER, TEL, PM, AVLR, IGSB, GLDM, VNQI, ABT, ALL, CBRE, LUMN, CHD, CCOI, CMCSA, GPN, ICE, JPM, LH, LMT, NSC, UPS, WHR, DEI, AVGO, IRWD, PACB, HCA, QTWO, ASND, SHOP, PYPL, LITE, ATKR, NIO, BYND, BIV, IGIB, EFV, IEFA, JKE, ONEQ, SCHE, SDY, SLV, ASML, T, AMD, ALK, MO, AEP, AMT, ABR, ADM, RIOT, VIAC, CNI, CNQ, CCL, CAT, CME, CTRN, C, CAG, ETN, EMR, EXC, FFIV, F, HAL, HIG, HBAN, IEX, TT, INTC, IRM, MAT, MKC, MSI, NBIX, ES, OGE, ONB, PNC, PPL, PLUG, LIN, PRU, RMD, ROP, ROST, RY, STM, SBNY, SWKS, SO, SWK, SYY, TSM, TGT, TXN, TTE, VLO, VOD, WPC, WM, WMB, WEX, ET, VGM, JPS, CHY, NVG, RNP, UTF, FAM, HBI, ETY, BTG, OPI, VRSK, GNRC, NLSN, KMI, ARCO, CTLT, SQ, RMR, BOMN, CWH, MRSN, SONO, PTON, OTIS, DKNG, OSH, PAYA, TPGY, ABNB, AOA, ARKG, ARKK, BLOK, GOVT, IGLB, IUSB, IUSG, IWP, IWY, MTUM, RSP, SCHA, SHV, SLY, SPHY, SPTS, VFH, VSS, VT, XLB, XLE, XLF, Reduced Positions: VOOV, SCHF, VNQ, ETSY, IVW, SLYG, CRL, FTNT, VTV, BRK.A, MGK, QQQ, SPYG, BA, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, MGV, DE, FLIC, SMG, TREX, PODD, HZNP, FB, HYG, IVE, LQD, QTEC, SCHC, CCMP, CE, CAKE, KSU, MU, MA, V, DOW, IJJ, IJS, VYM, ADSK, BRKS, FIZZ, ORCL, THO, DIS, DOOO, LGIH, BABA, WMS, HUBS, BKI, BLD, SITE, ICF, IWO, MDYG, SLYV, SPLG, BOH, CERN, EXPD, GGG, MNST, LSTR, NVS, QCOM, ROLL, RLI, CRM, SBUX, WDFC, WSO, AWI, GOOG, JD, TMX, HLI, MGP, RVLV, LESL, IGV, JNK, NOBL, VBR, VGT, VV, XLY, AIN, ARE, AFG, AMSWA, ANIK, MTOR, ADP, BMI, BIO, BLK, CSCO, CL, DHR, DRI, FMC, FDS, FFIN, FISV, GOOGL, HXL, ILMN, ISRG, JKHY, LAMR, LECO, NICE, NKE, NVO, REGN, SEIC, SIMO, TDY, UNF, YUM, JBT, PRI, TSLA, LPLA, ZNGA, FIVE, WDAY, ICLR, EVTC, ZEN, SYF, AXTA, TRU, YUMC, EYE, ROAD, LYFT, AZEK, EMB, ESGU, IHI, IWM, KWEB, SHY, SHYG, SPDW, STIP, TIP, TLT, VAW, VCLT, VIG, VTI, VTIP, VWO, MMM, ACN, ADBE, AFL, DOX, AXP, AIG, APH, BIDU, BAX, CSX, CM, CTAS, CTXS, STZ, CPRT, COST, DOV, DD, EA, EPR, GE, GS, IBM, INTU, LRCX, LOW, MKSI, MKL, SPGI, VTRS, NFLX, NOK, NWE, OXY, BKNG, RS, RNR, SHW, TJX, TMO, UAL, RTX, WMT, RQI, DAL, ULTA, MSCI, AG, CHTR, ST, FBHS, ENPH, NOW, NCLH, ZTS, XLRN, TWTR, OGS, TDOC, DOCU, MRNA, ZM, CRWD, SNOW, ARKW, BOND, BSJL, CWB, DVY, EFG, FBT, FDN, FTA, FTC, FTCS, FTEC, FVD, FXR, GLD, GWX, HEFA, HYMB, IBB, IEF, IEMG, IGE, IJK, IJT, ITOT, IVOO, JPST, MBB, MDY, NEAR, QUAL, RODM, RPG, RWX, SCHB, SCHD, SIZE, SJNK, SPEM, SPIB, SPMD, SPSM, SPTL, TBF, TDIV, TIPX, USMV, VLUE, VXUS, XLK, XLV,

Investment company Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, CoreLogic Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G. As of 2021Q2, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 172,690 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 284,790 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 137,949 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 641,649 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 128,842 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99. The stock is now traded at around $205.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 266,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 117,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 64,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.836400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.24%. The sale prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 99.45%. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 27 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.86%. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $85.773900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 20,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 85.94%. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $391.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 99.84%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $268.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $422544.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.