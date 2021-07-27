Logo
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Asia 50 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, CoreLogic Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G. As of 2021Q2, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G owns 1050 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson%2C+van+denburg+%26+campbell+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 172,690 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 284,790 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 137,949 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 641,649 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 128,842 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99. The stock is now traded at around $205.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 266,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.76%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 117,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 64,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.836400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.24%. The sale prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 21,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Etsy Inc by 99.45%. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 27 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.86%. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $85.773900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 20,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 85.94%. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $391.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 99.84%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $268.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $422544.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G still held 2 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider