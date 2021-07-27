Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard High Div

New Purchases: XSOE, XHB, ZM, VAW,

XSOE, XHB, ZM, VAW, Added Positions: SPY, VOO, IEMG, LQD, HYG, QQQ, ANGL, ARKG, XLE,

SPY, VOO, IEMG, LQD, HYG, QQQ, ANGL, ARKG, XLE, Reduced Positions: VYM, GBDC, NFE,

VYM, GBDC, NFE, Sold Out: EFG, EFAV, PCEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. As of 2021Q2, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owns 36 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 470,012 shares, 27.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.10% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 276,700 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,394,047 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 316,000 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15%

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.643500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 370,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $179.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $359.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 470,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 201.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 235,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 291,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64.