Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard High Div

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard High Div

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. As of 2021Q2, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owns 36 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+farm+bureau+life+insurance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 470,012 shares, 27.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.10%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 276,700 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,394,047 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 316,000 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.643500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 370,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $179.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $359.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.3%. The holding were 470,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 201.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 235,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 291,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. Also check out:

1. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider