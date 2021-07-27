Symmetry Investments LP Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

- New Purchases: FB, AA, ABNB, PCG, FTV, FCX, DHR, ASML, WFC, XLV, XPEV, CHWY, LI, SHOP, MU, APA, RBLX, SBNY, HFC, ULTA, NVDA, SMH, CRWD, CCJ, LUV, CENX, NIO, FUTU, CLF, MT, EAF, SLCA, FWONK, SONO, SPOT, SNAP, S, S, LMACU,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, LSXMK, GOOGL, XLE, BILI, IR, XLB, LBRDK, UBER, XLP, HON, EXPE, HCA, TDG, SLB, URI, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, CHTR, LB, JD, BHVN, UNP, STLD, SPY, SE, HES, BIO, CAT,
- Sold Out: XLI, KRE, TJX, VST, BABA, CMCSA, COF, DHI, AME, EHC, PH, NFLX, VMC, SHC, NSC, BAC, NUE, PAGP, BIDU, MLM, NTES, CMI, SIRI, PLAN, DGNS, LEMB, COG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,189 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,010 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,468 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
- Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 353,165 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 47,800 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 295,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 63,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.968100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 653,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 71,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 93,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3595.744200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 7,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 279,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2618.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 293.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 100,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 375.86%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.
