Symmetry Investments LP Buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alcoa Corp, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symmetry Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alcoa Corp, Airbnb Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, TJX Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Investments LP. As of 2021Q2, Symmetry Investments LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Investments LP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,189 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.50%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,010 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.89%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,468 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
  4. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 353,165 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 47,800 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 295,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 63,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.968100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 653,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 71,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Symmetry Investments LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 93,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3595.744200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 7,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 279,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2618.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 293.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 100,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Symmetry Investments LP added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 375.86%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $80.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 41,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Symmetry Investments LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symmetry Investments LP. Also check out:

1. Symmetry Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symmetry Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symmetry Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symmetry Investments LP keeps buying
