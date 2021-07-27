Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Nucor Corp, MetLife Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: EMQQ, IJH, PDBC, FHLC, FNCL, VCIT, BIV, TLRY, TLRY, RDS.B, LAMR, IWS, EPD, CGC, CC, FIS, AEP, VTEB, YUM, TD, SPR, GRMN, CE, MFC, LVS, K, CTSH, ECL, EA, IPG, GBIL, FPE, FLEX, UL, TTE, SRNE, BKNG,

EMQQ, IJH, PDBC, FHLC, FNCL, VCIT, BIV, TLRY, TLRY, RDS.B, LAMR, IWS, EPD, CGC, CC, FIS, AEP, VTEB, YUM, TD, SPR, GRMN, CE, MFC, LVS, K, CTSH, ECL, EA, IPG, GBIL, FPE, FLEX, UL, TTE, SRNE, BKNG, Added Positions: NUE, MET, IWM, SPY, PEP, C, VO, TRV, MSFT, CAT, PFE, AVGO, MS, RQI, GM, DVY, COP, STZ, OLLI, JPM, MRK, PANW, XOM, XLY, XLE, TSM, AAPL, QCOM, XLK, NEE, UNH, XYL, TEL, CVX, GOOG, CVS, EFAV, FDIS, FTEC, APD, CSCO, DEO, DIS, PSX, BSJL, TGT, TMO, BA, UNP, VFC, AMT, SYY, SWKS, WM, XLV, KO, MCD, RTX, QQQ, NKE, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LLY, LMT, FUTY, PNC, AMGN, VTRS, VNTR,

INTC, VZ, CME, FRAF, AMAT, MTB, GLD, FMC, PPL, GIS, MDT, JCI, XLRE, XLP, PEG, DD, DOW, CARR, BMY, ABBV, T, FTV, VNT, Sold Out: ACNB, FNB, EVRG, BCE, CTVA, YORW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nucor Corp, MetLife Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Citigroup Inc, sells Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, CME Group Inc, Franklin Financial Services Corp, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2021Q2, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 320 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+chambersburg+pa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,627 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,663 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Visa Inc (V) - 15,713 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 34,840 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 16,666 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.006000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.814600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1481.53%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 18,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 4092.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 27,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 14323.08%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.99.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $49.61.