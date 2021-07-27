Logo
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Nucor Corp, MetLife Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA (Current Portfolio) buys Nucor Corp, MetLife Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Citigroup Inc, sells Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, CME Group Inc, Franklin Financial Services Corp, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2021Q2, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 320 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+chambersburg+pa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,627 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,663 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 15,713 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 34,840 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 16,666 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.006000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.814600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1481.53%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 18,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 4092.65%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 27,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.95%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.14%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 14323.08%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ACNB Corp (ACNB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in ACNB Corp. The sale prices were between $27.35 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.37.

Sold Out: F N B Corp (FNB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.99.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: The York Water Co (YORW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $49.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's Undervalued Stocks
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's Top Growth Companies
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA keeps buying
