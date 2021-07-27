Logo
Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I, Telefonica SA, Sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ahrens Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I, Telefonica SA, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Saratoga Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owns 209 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ahrens+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC
  1. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 23,136 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 105,770 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,187 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  4. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 100,669 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,681 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.528900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 43,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 55,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonica SA (TEF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 334,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 29,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 137.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.949900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo (ETO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo by 87.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $28.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.335800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.618300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:

