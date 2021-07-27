FundX Investment Group, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShar

- New Purchases: RDVY, XRT, PKW, XHB, RPV, ESML, SDG, ITB, IWN, NUSC,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, IJS, IJJ, JKE, VDE, IJH, KRE,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, MGK, IWY, VUG, IWF, SCHG, JNK, SMH, IJR, QQQ, EWT, MDY, AAPL,
- Sold Out: IWO, QCLN, XBI, VXF, EWY, IXJ, SHY, IYW, T, AOM,
FundX Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 13,100 shares, 76.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 500,336 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 100,480 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.72%
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 66,072 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 10,012 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.58%
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 500,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 66,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 56,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 65,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 632,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.558900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.15%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 100,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6578.70%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.481300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 440,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 550.57%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 271.11%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4.
