FundX Investment Group, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShar

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company FundX Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FundX Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FundX Investment Group, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FundX Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundx+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FundX Investment Group, LLC
  1. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 13,100 shares, 76.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
  2. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 500,336 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 100,480 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.72%
  4. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 66,072 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 10,012 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.58%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 500,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 66,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 56,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 65,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 632,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.558900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.15%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 100,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6578.70%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.481300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 440,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 550.57%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 271.11%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.099900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of FundX Investment Group, LLC.

1. FundX Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FundX Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FundX Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FundX Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
