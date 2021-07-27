Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Flexsteel Industries Inc

- New Purchases: QQQJ, HYMB, VZ, AAPL,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPAB, VEA, SPTM, LMBS, BNDX, SPDW, EMB, SPEM, MUB, SCHO, AOM, FMB, VO, VTI, VTV, BND, FLOT, DE, QQQ, VB, USB, VYM, TIP, VUG,
- Sold Out: FLXS,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 37,218,060 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10965.44%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 15,617,091 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3065.98%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 22,983,481 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5110.74%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 13,387,489 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1872.35%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 11,315,967 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5175.88%
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 294,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 204,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 239,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10965.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.94%. The holding were 37,218,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3065.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.62%. The holding were 15,617,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5110.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.37%. The holding were 22,983,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1872.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.839300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.29%. The holding were 13,387,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 5175.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 11,315,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6231.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 8,553,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4.
