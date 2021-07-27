Logo
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Flexsteel Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Flexsteel Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weitzel+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 37,218,060 shares, 24.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10965.44%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 15,617,091 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3065.98%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 22,983,481 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5110.74%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 13,387,489 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1872.35%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 11,315,967 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5175.88%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 294,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 204,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 239,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10965.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.94%. The holding were 37,218,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3065.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.62%. The holding were 15,617,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5110.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.37%. The holding were 22,983,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1872.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.839300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.29%. The holding were 13,387,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 5175.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.799000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 11,315,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6231.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 8,553,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
