Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: HYG, SPYV,
- Added Positions: IWN,
- Reduced Positions: VBK,
- Sold Out: EWJ, IWP, EWZ, ASAN, RVP, SPLK, NEX, PSTG, VREX, BTU, DBX, SMAR, GSKY, MMNFF, CLVT, MDLA, LESL, THNPY, NTNX, CLS, BNFT, VRSK, FTI, SBH, RIG, TEVA, SCS, MD, INTC, XOM, EXEL, CSCO, LUMN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Performa Ltd (US), LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 308,332 shares, 82.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 138,684 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 115,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 28,024 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.18%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 12,007 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.61%
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 138,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 410.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.038400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 28,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)
Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.84 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $10.56.
