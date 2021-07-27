Logo
Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Performa Ltd (US), LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Retractable Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Performa Ltd (US), LLC. As of 2021Q2, Performa Ltd (US), LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Performa Ltd (US), LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/performa+ltd+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Performa Ltd (US), LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 308,332 shares, 82.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 138,684 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 115,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 28,024 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.18%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 12,007 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.61%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.76%. The holding were 138,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 410.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.038400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 28,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.84 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $10.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Performa Ltd (US), LLC. Also check out:

1. Performa Ltd (US), LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Performa Ltd (US), LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Performa Ltd (US), LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Performa Ltd (US), LLC keeps buying

