Billings Capital Management, Llc Buys Frontdoor Inc, Sells MasTec Inc, Insperity Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of BILLINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 38,222 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
- Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 283,611 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.44%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 276,691 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.79%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 98,345 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.84%
- Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 53,591 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 283,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Billings Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Billings Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.
