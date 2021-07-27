Billings Capital Management, Llc Buys Frontdoor Inc, Sells MasTec Inc, Insperity Inc, Capital One Financial Corp

Added Positions: FTDR,

FTDR, Reduced Positions: MTZ, NXST, WFC, TPB, CACC,

MTZ, NXST, WFC, TPB, CACC, Sold Out: NSP, COF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontdoor Inc, sells MasTec Inc, Insperity Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Billings Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Billings Capital Management, Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BILLINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/billings+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 38,222 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 283,611 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.44% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 276,691 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.79% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 98,345 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.84% Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 53,591 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Billings Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 283,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Billings Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16.

Billings Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.