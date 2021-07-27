Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Murphy Oil Corp

New Purchases: LAD, TOL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lithia Motors Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Primis Financial Corp, sells Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Murphy Oil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outfitter Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Outfitter Financial LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 252,460 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) - 258,867 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 24,355 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 929 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $370.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Primis Financial Corp by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3.