Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Murphy Oil Corp

- New Purchases: LAD, TOL,
- Added Positions: VZ, FRST, UNP, SPLK, AQN, RTX, HRC, SCHX, JNJ, MDT, OMER, DOW, UTZ, TFC, WMT, DBX, ACI, LULU, DM,
- Reduced Positions: CNSL, BRK.B, AMAT, DE, VTI, CARR, GAIN, CBOE, INTU, WM, GOOG, FB, PCRX, DIS, DVY, PNR, GOOGL, ADBE, IBM, XOM, CME, HES,
- Sold Out: MUR,
For the details of Outfitter Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outfitter+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Outfitter Financial LLC
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 252,460 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) - 258,867 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 24,355 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 929 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $370.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Outfitter Financial LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
Outfitter Financial LLC added to a holding in Primis Financial Corp by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Outfitter Financial LLC sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Outfitter Financial LLC. Also check out:
1. Outfitter Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Outfitter Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Outfitter Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Outfitter Financial LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment