Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Snowflake Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, GLOBAL X FDS, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells Snowflake Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 533 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joseph+p.+lucia+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 19,097 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,181 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 74,328 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 29,213 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 29,074 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.523700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 12,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.006000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $36.47, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.162300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 34,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 307.12%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 252.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 202.25%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $13.97.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.54.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. Also check out:

1. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC keeps buying
