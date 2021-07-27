Cordant, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Nano X Imaging, FireEye Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, MiMedx Group Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, NNOX, FEYE, T, BMY, D, XOM, MCD, NVDA, PEP, RY, WBA, DNP, RTX, CARR, OTIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Nano X Imaging, FireEye Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, MiMedx Group Inc, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cordant, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordant, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordant%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 366,393 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 373,191 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,687 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 129,628 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 210,712 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Verastem Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.