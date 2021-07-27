Cordant, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Nano X Imaging, FireEye Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, MiMedx Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cordant, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Nano X Imaging, FireEye Inc, Sells Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, MiMedx Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cordant, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Nano X Imaging, FireEye Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Ubiquiti Inc, Vericel Corp, MiMedx Group Inc, Align Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cordant, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordant, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordant%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordant, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 366,393 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 373,191 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,687 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 129,628 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 210,712 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 13,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Cordant, Inc. initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Verastem Inc. The sale prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cordant, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cordant, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cordant, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cordant, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cordant, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider