Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells , Ventas Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells , Ventas Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Edison International, Eli Lilly and Co, sells , Ventas Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 201,363 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,497 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,401 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 97,090 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,312 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $469.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider