Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells , Ventas Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: FSK, SRC, RBLX, EIX, LLY, ABC, PRU,
- Added Positions: DGRO, VEA, QQQ, IJH, VO, GLD, JPST, AVGO, FTCS, IXUS, MA, TDG, VB, MSFT, V, F, ENB, IQV, FB, BA, AMZN, AMGN, VNQ, TSM, BKNG, PNC, LOW, LMT, BRK.B, WFC, ANTM, VZ, UNH, FNX, HD, CMCSA, GOOG, TXN, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, BAC, INTC, CSCO, PPL, PG, HBI, T, BMY, GLW, GIS, PFE, VTA, ABBV, LYG,
- Sold Out: FSKR, VTR, UBER,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 201,363 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,497 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,401 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 97,090 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,312 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $469.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.
