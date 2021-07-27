Ledyard National Bank Buys Cerner Corp, Federated Hermes Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: FHI, SUSA, NLOK, OGN, LRGF, FULT, GD, NVO, QCOM, IWR,
- Added Positions: CERN, DGRO, ESGE, SCHD, GSIE, IEFA, EFAV, VOE, XLF, VGK, PHO, FAN, LHX, AGR, VPL, TAN, IWV, REGN, VZ, BAC, TTEK, VWO, VTIP, GM, CNC, VO, VHT, ST, HOLX, ITRI, EFG, IWF, MPW, NSC, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: VOT, VTI, ADBE, VNQ, PG, AAPL, BRK.B, TMO, GSLC, IVV, VV, VYM, JNJ, QDF, SPY, AMGN, LOW, UNP, KO, GOOGL, HD, INTC, MDT, ORCL, TGT, TXN, DIS, DG, FB, EFA, SDY, T, ACN, CSCO, DHR, EMR, NEE, KR, MAR, NVS, PEP, SBUX, PM, GOOG, DVY, IJH, IJR, QUAL, VIG, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, MMM, ABT, MO, BA, CVX, ECL, GE, MDLZ, LECO, MET, NKE, SNY, SYY, MA, ABBV, CFG, AGG, XLI, AFL, APD, AEE, AXP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, AZO, BAX, BDX, BLK, CAT, CL, COST, DD, DUK, LLY, GIS, HON, ITW, K, KEY, MCD, NDAQ, PPG, ROP, TSM, UL, UPS, WMT, WTS, DISCK, XYL, MDY, QQQ, TDTT, USMV, VEA, VFH, VGT, VXUS, XLB,
- Sold Out: DCI, CHD, ASML, NICE, RHI, ITOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ledyard National Bank
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 388,790 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,744 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 488,186 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,287 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 493,498 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 164,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 1098.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 84,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.
