Ledyard National Bank Buys Cerner Corp, Federated Hermes Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ledyard National Bank Buys Cerner Corp, Federated Hermes Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hanover, NH, based Investment company Ledyard National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Cerner Corp, Federated Hermes Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Donaldson Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ledyard National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Ledyard National Bank owns 233 stocks with a total value of $972 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ledyard National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ledyard+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ledyard National Bank
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 388,790 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,744 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 488,186 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,287 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 493,498 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 164,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 1098.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 84,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ledyard National Bank. Also check out:

1. Ledyard National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ledyard National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ledyard National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ledyard National Bank keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider