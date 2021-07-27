Logo
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iSh

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baron+silver+stevens+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 551,117 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.36%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 141,610 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,041 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,452 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,212 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 141,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 146,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 111,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 203,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 45,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 24,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 257.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 97,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.93%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 109,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 286.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 74.14%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3595.744200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.



insider