Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, OGN, FDP, VGSH, JAZZ, OIH, VTIP, XOP, RYH, OSH, BKR, FERG, UBSI, INSM, MP, FOUR, SAIL, GRUB, FUTU, IYR, SHLS, BMBL, SRNGU, CPNG, PSFE, IEFN, AFRM, ORI, PPH, PRNT, QQQJ, REMX, NOV, TBT, VTHR, GBX, CHKP, APLS, FANG, XONE, PSXP, ARES, AY, NEP, SHLX, IEA, PTIX, ET, CDAY, INSP, TLRY, TLRY, BMEZ, LAZR, SRC, AGCB, SVFAU,
- Added Positions: FDX, AMZN, MSFT, UBER, BLK, ABNB, VIAC, DHR, JKH, ENPH, QQQ, LLY, ZTS, PINS, RSP, LKQ, SBRA, CRWD, SIL, VNQ, XLE, C, JPM, REGN, SU, GDX, STZ, MS, TRP, DIS, FVD, IJH, VTI, VUG, PLD, AEO, AZO, BCS, BA, JNJ, LOW, NKE, SBUX, TROW, NAD, MA, V, GM, CFG, CZR, NTLA, SPOT, SI, DON, JKD, PGX, SCZ, VTV, XLB, XLF, MMM, ABT, AMD, AKAM, AMT, GOLD, EAT, CCMP, CNC, CI, COP, DHI, DRI, DE, DXCM, FISV, HD, HON, IBM, JJSF, MKL, NVDA, NTES, QCOM, SPG, VRTX, VICR, CLM, ABBV, JD, HQY, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, BILI, ACWX, DES, FTSL, IJJ, IWP, IWS, REGL, VIG, VOE, VONV, VOT, XLI, XLV, CB, AAP, APD, AXP, IEP, ADI, ATRC, BP, BIDU, BAX, CRH, CCJ, COF, CAT, FIS, CLX, GLW, DEO, DRH, DD, EIX, EFSC, EPD, EQIX, EL, FDS, FICO, FCX, GPS, GE, HALO, MNST, JKHY, LZB, MMP, MMC, MAS, MKC, NOC, NVS, NVAX, OXY, OMCL, PPL, PTC, PDCE, PFE, LIN, RSG, ROK, SLB, SYY, TJX, TTWO, UPS, URI, VFC, WPC, WDFC, WMB, WYNN, EBAY, PCN, UTF, ETW, ALGT, FOLD, DFS, STWD, VRSK, TVTX, AAT, APO, APTV, WDAY, AMC, GRUB, FFWM, CYBR, NSA, BPMC, CC, Z, SNAP, BHVN, AHCO, TENB, DOW, ALC, TMDX, CTVA, NOVA, SLQT, DKNG, PLTR, AOR, DGRW, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, FLOT, FNDX, FTCS, FXU, GLDM, IEF, IJR, ITOT, IUSB, IXUS, LMBS, PBW, QCLN, SHYG, SPYG, SUSA, USMV, VB, VWO, VYM, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, BABA, SQ, T, SPLK, FB, GLD, NEM, NXPI, PYPL, SKLZ, IVV, BRK.B, VZ, NOW, BIIB, BMY, CNI, KO, MRK, PENN, BKNG, TSM, WMT, BLUE, VEEV, HUBS, TDOC, TEAM, LQD, MINT, ADBE, ALK, CSX, CDE, CMCSA, NEE, FOE, ISRG, LRCX, LMT, NFLX, ORCL, SHOO, TCBI, TXN, TXRH, UAL, WFC, XLNX, BX, LULU, RNG, OMF, AFMD, ETSY, MRNA, WORK, PTON, AONE, UPST, DVY, MCHI, MSOS, NOBL, SHY, TLT, ALB, AEP, AIG, ABC, ADP, TFC, BCE, BK, B, BDX, BLKB, BRKS, CAC, DXC, CACC, DISCA, DOV, EOG, EGP, ETN, EMR, ENB, ETR, XOM, FBNC, GD, GILD, GS, HIG, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HOLX, HBAN, TT, JCOM, KMB, LH, SR, MTZ, MU, VTRS, NWE, OTEX, PNC, PKG, PH, PLUG, PEG, RJF, RMD, SNA, SAH, SJI, SWK, SRCL, SF, TGT, TRI, USB, UAA, RTX, VLO, WBA, ZBH, CMG, WNS, DAL, VMW, DG, CEM, LYB, RXN, PANW, BCC, PGEN, TWTR, RARE, ZEN, LC, SHOP, NTRA, HLI, HPE, SE, IHTA, ESTC, YETI, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, VLDR, EWJ, FBT, FPE, HEDJ, ICLN, IJK, IPAY, IPO, IVOL, IVW, IWM, IYM, MUB, SCHV, SLV, TDIV, XBI, XMMO,
- Sold Out: FSLR, AONE.U, NMY, EBS, IAU, GNMK, CCXI, APPN, STX, STLD, BFAM, VRM, WBT, GTHX, SEDG, MFGP, ENR, PRSP, VSS, BE, GTXMQ, ACI, BIGC, RKT, AGC, CIBR, DEM, ESPO, PSJ, SOXX, NSP, NYCB, WTRG, BLDP, COG, CSL, CUZ, ENDP, ERIE, FVE, FLO, HOG, AXON, VAR, VOD, WDR, ETB, AGI, GLPG, PRI, OFS, GWPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,414 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,569 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,907 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,285 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,888 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $32.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $281.108000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 956.30%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 372.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1184.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: One (AONE.U)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $10.69.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.
