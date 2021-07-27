Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, OGN, FDP, VGSH, JAZZ, OIH, VTIP, XOP, RYH, OSH, BKR, FERG, UBSI, INSM, MP, FOUR, SAIL, GRUB, FUTU, IYR, SHLS, BMBL, SRNGU, CPNG, PSFE, IEFN, AFRM, ORI, PPH, PRNT, QQQJ, REMX, NOV, TBT, VTHR, GBX, CHKP, APLS, FANG, XONE, PSXP, ARES, AY, NEP, SHLX, IEA, PTIX, ET, CDAY, INSP, TLRY, TLRY, BMEZ, LAZR, SRC, AGCB, SVFAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Organon, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, Splunk Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1233 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,414 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,569 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,907 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,285 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,888 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $32.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $281.108000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 956.30%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 372.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1184.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.