Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Roblox Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Organon, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, Splunk Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1233 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,414 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,569 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,907 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,285 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,888 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $32.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $281.108000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 262.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.880100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 956.30%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 372.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1184.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: One (AONE.U)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC.

1. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider