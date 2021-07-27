Logo
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Boeing Co, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Comcast Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Boeing Co, CSX Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peachtree+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,593 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,194 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 126,121 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.28%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 64,960 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,692 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 126,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.78%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 168.23%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 136.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.937300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying

