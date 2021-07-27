Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Boeing Co, CSX Corp

- New Purchases: CMCSA, NDAQ, BMY, ESGV, MDLZ, TSM, GOOGL, GOOG, GSG,
- Added Positions: SCHG, AAPL, MSFT, MGK, AVY, AMZN, SCHX, SPY, SCHB, NVDA, COST, IWF, ZTS, TXN, SCHD, ADBE, SCHK, HD, MCD, UNH, ACN, ADP, SPGI, ROST, PEP, KO, DUK, BAC, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: MA, V, BA, CSX, DIS, JPM, BND, VGT, NKE, JNJ, CTAS, IWM, NOC, ROL, LLY, IWR, VOO, FB, DHR, YUM, SCHM,
- Sold Out: VYM, BIV, IWD, VXF, SCHA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,593 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,194 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 126,121 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.28%
- Visa Inc (V) - 64,960 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,692 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 126,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.78%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 168.23%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 136.16%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.937300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.
