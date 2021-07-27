BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

New Purchases: NVDA, INTU, XLE, ORCL, EEMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,338,469 shares, 28.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 740,156 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 857,990 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 579,113 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 307,686 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $518.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.576700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 488.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.