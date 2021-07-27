BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: NVDA, INTU, XLE, ORCL, EEMV,
- Added Positions: SCHX, VCSH, SCHZ, SPY, SCHP, VWOB, SCHE, SCHA, SCHF, SCHH, AGG, EFA, HYG, VTI, IEMG, MSFT, XLF, TIP, IJR, JPM, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, VV, DLB, IVV, IWR, VB, AMZN, IEFA, IWF, VNQ, XLV, AAPL, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: EMB, IBM,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,338,469 shares, 28.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 740,156 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 857,990 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 579,113 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 307,686 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37%
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $188.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $518.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.576700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 488.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.55%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC.
1. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
