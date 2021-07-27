Teledyne Controls' Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) Now Certified for Airbus A320 Aircraft Series

Teledyne Controls, the aircraft data management business and subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY, Financial), has obtained FAA Supplemental Type Certification (STC) approval for installation of its Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES™) on the Airbus A320 aircraft series. Teledyne ACES is an autonomous solution that enables air transport operators to monitor, measure and analyze air quality in the cabin and flight deck to help them ensure a safe and positive flying experience for passengers and crew. ACES was recently certified for the Boeing 737 aircraft and certification for other aircraft types is in progress.

“Never before has monitoring air quality been more important. Unexpected smoke, odor or fume events can result in cancelled flights, expensive maintenance costs and potential health risks to passengers and crew. Although air quality monitoring solutions are available for homes, offices, and industrial areas, there is no automatic equipment installed on board most aircraft today,” explained George Bobb, Vice President of Teledyne Technologies and Segment President, Teledyne Aerospace and Defense Electronics. “Having ACES certified for both the Airbus A320 family and the Boeing 737 aircraft is a significant step forward. It gives airline executives, engineering, and maintenance teams the ability to monitor cabin air quality on a large portion of the world’s aircraft flying today with a solution ready to deploy.”

With wireless connectivity to a secure cloud service portal, Teledyne ACES laboratory-grade sensor technology continuously monitors and records the air quality in the cabin and flight deck for potentially harmful contaminants. The extensive air quality data collected during flight is available in real‑time on any mobile device through the ACES mobile app, and via secure web access to the ACES Cloud Service Portal, which provides configurable dashboards, custom alerts, and comprehensive reports that enable the operator to validate the air quality in the airplane, identify emerging issues and document maintenance efforts.

Teledyne ACES was specifically designed for the aviation industry. It combines Teledyne Technologies’ world-leading expertise in air quality and gas monitoring, along with Teledyne Controls’ decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and certifying aircraft data management and connectivity systems. The combination of air quality data from ACES and aircraft performance data already available from Teledyne’s other avionics gives airlines an even greater view of how their aircraft are performing and how they can improve their operations and the passenger experience.

About Teledyne Controls

Headquartered in Southern California, Teledyne Controls LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airline, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace, and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

