Redbox and Quiver Expand Original Film Slate Acquire True-Crime Thriller "BANDIT" Based on the Best-Selling Novel The Flying Bandit Starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson

Redbox Entertainment, America’s destination for affordable new-release movies and Quiver Distribution, have acquired the North American distribution rights to BANDIT, starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson. The film will be available in theaters and On Demand in 2022.

Directed by Allan Ungar and written by Kraig Wenman, the crime drama is based on Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel, The Flying Bandit, the real-life story of Gilbert Galvan Jr., who lived under the name Robert Whiteman when he was dubbed the Flying Bandit in 1987. Itwas produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment, and Ryan Donnell Smith of Thomasville Pictures.

BANDIT is a thrilling true-life story of Gilbert Galvan Jr., who successfully got away with 63 bank and jewelry heists during his crime spree. It tells the tale of the career criminal (Josh Duhamel), who escapes from a U.S. prison and crosses the border into Canada, assuming a new identity. After falling in love and getting married, he claims to take a job as a traveling security consultant, and his crimes continue. Only when he turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Mel Gibson) for an investment does his simple career become complicated, and he finds himself at the center of a special forces cross-country manhunt.

”We are incredibly excited to be working with the teams at Redbox and Quiver on the release of BANDIT,” said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions. “We know this film will appeal to audiences around the country, and Redbox is the perfect partner to give everyone a chance to see it.”

“The outstanding ensemble cast along with Kraig’s skillful adaptation and Allan’s remarkable directing brings this rivetingstory to life,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox Entertainment. “We’re delighted to bring this edge-of-your-seat thriller to audiences next year.”

“We’re thrilled to again be partnering with Redbox Entertainment and Yale Productions after the successful collaborations with Becky and Chick Fight,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “Josh Duhamel shines as the anti-hero bandit that you will root for against Mel Gibson in this true action thriller that we know audiences will love.”

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon, Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment.

BANDIT is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Redbox that includes SHE BALL (Nick Cannon), THE LAST SON (Sam Worthington), CAPONE (Tom Hardy), SHADOW IN THE CLOUD (Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson), SAS: RED NOTICE (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose), and AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRUE STORY OF AXIS SALLY (Al Pacino and Meadow Williams). It also comes on the heels of Redbox’s venture with John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk to form Asbury Park Pictures, which is programming a slate of high-concept action and thriller films over the next few years.

ABOUT REDBOX

Redbox is America’s leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM,” “SGAMU,” and “SGAMW”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly-traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox’s nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

ABOUT QUIVER DISTRIBUTION

Quiver Distribution is a film distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets which develops and distributes high-quality, talent-driven films. Founded by entertainment industry veterans Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, Quiver Distribution focuses on curating a highly selective film slate from both established and emerging talent, allowing for distinctly tailored campaigns and a filmmaker first approach.

ABOUT YALE PRODUCTIONS

Yale Productions is a New York based production company formed in 2010 by Jordan Yale Levine. Their recently released films include STOWAWAY from Joe Penna, currently on Netflix starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, SEPARATION with Rupert Friend, Brian Cox and Madeline Brewer, in theaters, CHICK FIGHT with Malin Ackerman, Bella Thorne, and Alec Baldwin available on VOD and the thriller BECKY with Lulu Wilson and Kevin James. Past films include the SXSW comedy, I USED TO GO HERE, the Christian Slater film, KING COBRA, and Ash Christian’s PETUNIA.

ABOUT GOLDRUSH ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Goldrush Entertainment Inc. is an award-winning production company dedicated to developing, financing, and producing high-quality commercial film and television for international audiences. Their recently released films include A SCORE TO SETTLE, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (LEAVING LAS VEGAS) and Benjamin Bratt (MISS CONGENIALITY) and MOST WANTED, starring Josh Hartnett (“Penny Dreadful”), Antoine Olivier Pilon (MOMMY) and Jim Gaffigan (“Portlandia”).

