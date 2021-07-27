Logo
WynnBET Introduces Claudia Bellofatto As On-Air Host

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bellofatto To Host Recurring Show From Blue Wire Studios At Wynn Las Vegas

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Tuesday the hiring of Claudia Bellofatto as an on-air host and ambassador.

WynnBET_Logo.jpg

BELLOFATTO HEADSHOT FOR DOWNLOAD

Bellofatto, who has several years of broadcast experience, will host a sports betting-focused program that will air multiple times per week from the Blue Wire Podcasts Studio at Wynn Las Vegas. In addition to representing WynnBET in-person at events, Bellofatto will provide live commentary and expert analysis through the company's social media accounts.

A magna cum laude graduate from Syracuse University, Bellofatto brings a wealth of content creation experience to WynnBET. She previously hosted a live sports betting show on EliteSportsBetting.com, anchored and reported for WCJB in Gainesville, Fla., and contributed on MLB Network and MSG Network's betting programs.

To celebrate the Boston native's arrival, WynnBET will be boosting the Red Sox to +150 (max $10) for Tuesday night's game against Toronto. For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com ­and www.bluewirepods.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About Blue Wire
Blue Wire is a sports and entertainment podcasting network bringing together the next generation of journalists, influencers, athletes and fans. Our mission is to amplify underrepresented stories in sports and connect people through fresh perspectives on traditional sports narratives. Blue Wire is proud to be home to shows including Spinsters with Haley O'Shaughnessy and Jordan Ligons, On the Clock with Colleen Wolfe, and the 2021 Webby-nominated series, American Prodigy.

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET ­
702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA56044&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-introduces-claudia-bellofatto-as-on-air-host-301342391.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA56044&Transmission_Id=202107271330PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA56044&DateId=20210727
Rating:
NaN / 5

