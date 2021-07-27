Lamar Advertising and Grocery TV Partner to Package Premium Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising through Private Marketplace Deals

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Advertising, one of the largest out-of-home (OOH) advertising companies in the world, and Grocery TV, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising company in grocery retail, have partnered to package their premium inventories, so that advertisers can activate simultaneously in grocery stores and large-format billboards through a singular PMP (Private Marketplace) deal. The goal of the partnership is to make it easy for brands to reach audiences throughout their daily routines, such as on their drive to work or while they're running errands in stores, in major DMAs including Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We see the partnership with Grocery TV as an opportunity to combine important touch points along the consumer journey," stated Lamar's Vice President of Digital Growth, Ian Dallimore. "By running campaigns on our digital billboards along with nearby Grocery TV displays, advertisers can make meaningful connections and build brand credibility."

Grocery TV saw a 170% and 219% increase in grocery store foot traffic over Memorial Day and the 4th of July, respectively, compared to the pre-vaccine average. A recent survey from Lamar revealed that Americans are also back on the roads, and 83% of consumers say they're noticing out of home ads while driving.

"As the economy opens back up, we think the fall will be a great opportunity for brands to get in front of consumers, many of whom are excited about a holiday season that looks a little closer to how it did before the pandemic," said Nolan Johnson, Head of Sales at Grocery TV. "Our team looks forward to working with Lamar to give advertisers a simpler way to plan campaigns across premium DOOH inventory."

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery with over 6,000 locations. With an average dwell time of 4.5 minutes, their displays measure impressions in real-time using AI technology. Their vision is to help brands grow by making it easier for them to reach their target audience in retail verticals such as grocery, convenience, and home improvement. Please reach out to Raven Garza and Ashley Nickell ([email protected]) for press inquiries.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,700 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at [email protected] for additional information.

