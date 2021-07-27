Landis+Gyr Wins Tender Award by Belgian Fluvius to Supply Smart Meters and Related Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landis+Gyr Wins Tender Award by Belgian Fluvius to Supply Smart Meters and Related Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHAM, Switzerland, July 27, 2021

CHAM, Switzerland, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr NV (Belgium), a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), has been awarded a tender to supply 2.5 million E360 residential smart electricity meters and 1 million residential smart gas meters by Belgian Fluvius System Operator cv. This award constitutes an allocation of 50% of the tendered smart meter volume with installations starting in 2023. Landis+Gyr NV will also provide 15 years of Metering as a Service as well as IoT connectivity as a Service. The terms of the agreement are yet to be finalized.

Fluvius acts as a central purchasing agent for the country's main energy distribution companies Resa and Ores in Wallonia, and Sibelga in Brussels. Fluvius completed the framework contract award procedure for the supply of new types of intelligent electricity and gas meters and related services, namely Metering as a Service and IoT Connectivity as a Service. Landis+Gyr's solution enables meter readings and control of the meters in conjunction with the relevant network operators.

The period during which smart energy meters can be purchased will run until 2034 and offers Fluvius the opportunity to purchase additional meter types and data services in the future.

"A swift and professional roll-out of smart meters in Belgium will be key in our country's long term energy transition strategy. The smart meters are crucial tools for citizens, companies, governments, and grid operators alike. We are glad that Landis+Gyr will become one of our two main partners in fulfilling this important task," said Raf Bellers, Director Supply Chain at Fluvius.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Fluvius, Resa, Ores and Sibelga, which we have built over several decades. With this new project, we will help them further upgrade their metering infrastructure and provide business relevant managed services," said Stephan Vandecasteele, Regional Manager Belgium / Luxembourg at Landis+Gyr. "This cooperation supports Belgium's energy transition efforts by empowering end consumers to gain detailed insights into their energy consumption and injection, while at the same time enabling utilities to operate more efficiently."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com%3Cu%3E.%3C%2Fu%3E

favicon.png?sn=LN56166&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landisgyr-wins-tender-award-by-belgian-fluvius-to-supply-smart-meters-and-related-services-301342402.html

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN56166&Transmission_Id=202107271310PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN56166&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment