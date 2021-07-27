Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Honored with a 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Cheetah® for Corporate Counsel won a 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Award.

"As regulatory complexities have continued to increase during the pandemic, the responsibilities of in-house counsel have not only expanded, but have also made the role of corporate counsel even more vital to the survival and future growth of their companies," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are honored that the 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards have recognized the need for Cheetah for Corporate Counsel and the efficiencies it makes possible for corporate counsel professionals."

Cheetah for Corporate Counsel earned this award in the Research & Data Science category and is designed to reflect the needs and everyday workflows of corporate counsel. The wide-ranging content and easy-to-use tools enable a complete workflow solution that provides corporate counsel professionals with the content and tools to make more effective business decisions. Organized with the workflow demands of corporate legal departments in mind, the solution allows corporate counsel to quickly advise on complex issues, mitigate new risks efficiently, and ensure better control over outside corporate counsel budgets.

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards honor participants in a wide array of categories across in-house, law firm, and technology providers. Winners are recognized for innovation in the legal technology sector and for working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives in the US.

