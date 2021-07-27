Will Square Be the Next Market Leader in Digital Payments?

Square Inc. ( SQ, Financial) is a digital payments and financial services company based in the United States. The company reports financial results under two broad segments:

Seller – this segment includes Square's managed payment services, software solutions, hardware and financial services for sellers. It also includes services that aid in the growth of small businesses. Cash App - this segment includes Square's mobile application and financial tools for individuals, such as peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin-related transactions, stock market investments and the Cash Card that is directly connected to Cash App balance, which can be used to make purchases or withdraw funds from an ATM.

Square acquired music platform TIDAL earlier this year to make financial tools available for musicians and emerging artists. The company is using these deals to expand its horizons by diversifying into complementary business sectors.

The company had its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 and is one of the most successful payment technology companies in the world, competing with payment giants such as Alphabet's ( GOOG, Financial) Google Wallet, Intuit Inc. ( INTU, Financial) and PayPal Inc. ( PYPL, Financial), which owns Venmo. Its adoption grew in 2020 as more transactions moved from in-person to online, resulting in better-than-expected revenue growth.

On July 15, CEO Jack Dorsey announced the company is launching a new business unit called TBD that will focus on bitcoin transactions. Despite the fierce competition, Square appears to be well-positioned in the developing digital payments market thanks to its expanding range of services, but the company is already trading at ludicrous valuation multiples, which needs to be factored into the analysis before making any investment decisions.

First-quarter earnings recap

The company released its first-quarter earnings on May 6, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. Square reported earnings per share of 41 cents against 16 cents expected by analysts. Revenue came in at $5.06 billion, up 266% year over year, largely driven by bitcoin sales of $3.5 billion. Both business segments reported strong revenue growth, highlighting that the company has entered a high-growth phase.

Square launched bitcoin's peer-to-peer functionality within its Cash App in the first quarter, allowing customers to send the cryptocurrency to friends and family for free using the mobile application. In addition, Square also launched the Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance, an open-source foundation for crypto patents aimed at protecting the community.

Commenting on the lucrative opportunity available in the cryptocurrency market, Dorsey said:

“We see Bitcoin as the Internet's potential to have a native currency. And we want to further that as much as we can. And a lot of our work really lines up to that. So our focus, first and foremost, is on enabling, and this is going to be a long-term focus, on enabling Bitcoin to be net currency. It removes a bunch of friction for our business, and we believe fully that it creates more opportunities for economic empowerment around the world.”

In the first quarter, Square completed the acquisition of TIDAL, which was founded by rapper Jay-Z. He joined Square's board of directors.

Commenting on this deal, Dorsey said:

“We believe there's a compelling intersection between music and the economy. Making the economy work for artists is similar to what Square has done for sellers. We're going to start small and focus on the most critical needs of artists in growing their fanbases. We're really enthusiastic to finally be able to start this work.”

With the introduction of new offerings, the company continues to make significant progress in both its Cash App and seller ecosystems, as reflected in first-quarter results. Commenting on Square’s strong quarter and its market position, Vios Advisors managing director Michael Bapis said:

“They have quality management, a very high customer satisfaction rate. And we think this Cash App will continue to drive cash flow in the foreseeable future as our whole society continues with this transition and fintech companies can only get stronger as we move forward.”

The global lockdown certainly was a tailwind for Square, and the company has strategically used this opportunity to attract and retain new customers. The innovative product and services offering coupled with the favorable macroeconomic environment paint a promising picture of what the future holds for the company.

Square is expanding its horizons

Square is evolving and expanding into a fully integrated payment solutions provider that aims to revolutionize the way businesses accept payments and transfer funds. Weebly, which was acquired by Square in 2018, is a website builder with blended payment processing capability. It promises to give sellers one unified solution to establish or grow an omnichannel business.

The company now has access to millions of Weebly customers and offers business solutions, including Square Online Checkout, Invoices, Square Point of Sale and Square Appointments to attract new customers to the platform. The acquisition of Weebly has enabled the company to establish its presence among small businesses, which is likely to be a catalyst for growth in the future. Customers can also use Square Online to run their e-commerce websites, which include capabilities such as automated inventory and order flow management.

Dorsey said on July 15 that the company is launching a new business line to assist developers in creating bitcoin-focused financial services solutions. This will also be an open-source platform similar to its bitcoin wallet, which can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency exchanges.

Industry outlook

According to Research and Markets, the global digital payment industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 20% and reach a value of $175.8 billion by 2026. This growth will be primarily driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms and the growing number of small businesses that are changing their business models to embrace digitalization. The increase in smartphone penetration in emerging countries and the growing demand for contactless payments will also boost the digital payments industry in the coming years.

The increasing adoption of digital currencies is playing an important role in shaping the digital payments market landscape as well. According to IBS Intelligence, moving toward cryptocurrency is one of the primary trends driving the financial ecosystem. In the coming years, many traditional financial services companies are expected to embrace cryptocurrencies, driving the demand for these digital assets to new heights.

Takeaway

As one of the most well-known fintech brands, Square stands to reap the rewards of favorable industry conditions. Currently, the company operates in a few key markets, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Ireland. In the future, the company is likely to expand into fast-growing countries in Asia and Latin America, which would mark the beginning of a new growth phase.

Strong growth in revenue and earnings in the recent past, however, has pushed Square's stock into the richly valued territory, making it an unattractive bet for value investors. Growth investors with a long investment horizon, however, might find the stock very appealing as the company is likely to report stellar earnings growth for many years to come.