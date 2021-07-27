First Eagle Comments on Richemont

Richemont ( XSWX:CFR, Financial), which counts Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels among its maisons, has continued to benefit from strong demand for luxury goods and jewelry in particular. The Swiss company has also made notable strides in developing an e -commerce platform in partnership with Alibaba and Farfetch, which is expected to give it enhanced access to the growing Chinese luxury market.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.