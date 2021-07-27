First Eagle Comments on Komatsu

Komatsu ( TSE:6301, Financial) has been among the machinery companies buffeted by news flow around infrastructure spending in the US. While a bipartisan Senate group, with the support of President Biden, reached an agreement on an eight-year, $1.2 trillion bill, its future is murky. The infrastructure bill appears to be linked to a broader economic agenda that likely will require a thorny budget reconciliation process in order to bypass a Republican filibuster and pass both chambers of Congress.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.