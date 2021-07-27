First Eagle Comments on Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank ( BKK:BBL, Financial) is the largest bank in Thailand and the sixth largest in Southeast Asia. After keeping Covid-19 mostly in check during 2020, Thailand has been hammered by the pandemic over the past several months. The outbreak has the government considering additional lockdown measures, weighing on the Thai economy and delaying a revitalization of its important tourist industry.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.