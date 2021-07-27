First Eagle Comments on Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric’s ( TSE:6503, Financial) CEO resigned after the Japanese electronics conglomerate revealed that it had fabricated tests on train air conditioning systems and certain other products going back to 1985. The company said that while the falsified inspection data breached customer contracts, it broke no laws and the associated equipment posed no safety risks to users. A full report from the company on this issue is expected in September.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.