FMW Media, Inc.'s New to The Street TV Announces 4 Interviews Being Broadcasted On Fox Business Network, Tonight, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 @ 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV broadcasting its national syndicated show, TONIGHT, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New To The Street’s Tuesday night line-up features the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) Cryptocurrency, Finxflo's ($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

2) Cryptocurrency, 3Commas ’ interview Yuriy Sorokin, CEO

3) StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) interview with Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President

4) Ehave, Inc.’s (OTCPink:EHVVF) interview with Benjamin Kaplan, Chairman & CEO

On New to The Street’s TV show tonight, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares details around a number of FXF's recent announcements, whereas FXF continues to grow its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. He talks to viewers about their "KYT" (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the "KYT" system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in trading crypto assets.

Yuriy Sorokin, CEO at 3Commas, a crypto trading platform joins the New to The Street show tonight, explaining 3Commas’ unique Bot technology embedded in their cryptocurrency trading platform. Yuriy gives a number of examples on the Bots’ abilities to get faster and better price executions for their end-user executing crypto trades on their platform.

Another interview tonight, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President, who talks to New to The Street TV about their Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Mr. Waller talks about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

New to The Street interviews Mr. Benjamin Kaplan, CEO and Chairman at Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF), who tonight talks about the Company’s unique healthcare blockchain technology. Benjamin explains the strategies involved at EHVVF, creating partnerships and technologies which leverages the Company in becoming a leader in compiling data around mental illnesses and leading to the understanding of PTSD, stress, depression and other medical alternatives.

About FINXFLO:

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About 3Commas:

3Commas, since 2017, is a trading platform that helps end-users with their business on crypto market exchanges. The created trading platform provides a clear and transparent system that conducts transactions according to the parameters you set. 3Commas has connected investment tools and financial protection algorithms to it. Its users trade on 23 exchanges and automatically get profit using their trading Bots, without wasting time on tracking quotes. End-users can simultaneously create an entry and exit at the point-of-trade, set-up trailing, Take Profit and Stop Loss to no longer worry about the next crash or spike in a particular crypto - https://3commas.io/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF):

Ehave, Inc. (OTCPink:EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Its primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The main product is the “Ehave Telemetry Portal” which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The “Ehave Infinity Portal” offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools- https://www.ehave.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

