Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Workhorse Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 1060 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 612,029 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 925,633 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,910 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,206 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  5. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 462,221 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.438900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.148200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 925,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3617.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 255.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.401700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 271,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 354,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $423.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 74.84%. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 6,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $374.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 44,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.76%. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $280.631600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 49.6%. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.92%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 27,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider