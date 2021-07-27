Logo
Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Service Properties Trust, Boeing Co, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Armor Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Valero Energy Corp, sells Service Properties Trust, Boeing Co, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,128 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 79,165 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 104,244 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 28,943 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,310 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 868.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.85%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 187.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 179.46%. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Armor Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
