Armor Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Service Properties Trust, Boeing Co, Apple Inc

New Purchases: BNL, VLO, SCHG, VOE, VBR,

BNL, VLO, SCHG, VOE, VBR, Added Positions: ARKK, IGSB, SCHA, CAPE, VOO, ARKG, SCHM, QYLD, MUB, DVY, DGS, SCHE, PFL, INTC, DLR, FIF, IVV, SCHD, VZ, AIA, HYG, SCHB, LIT, MINT, SCHF, IWO, SUB, NEE, DUK, D, TIP, XOM, EFA, ACN, DKNG, UTG, HR, WMT, PEAK, SCHX, PG, EMR, PSX, ICLN, VOD, FNDE, NEA, FUTY, IJH, IVE,

ARKK, IGSB, SCHA, CAPE, VOO, ARKG, SCHM, QYLD, MUB, DVY, DGS, SCHE, PFL, INTC, DLR, FIF, IVV, SCHD, VZ, AIA, HYG, SCHB, LIT, MINT, SCHF, IWO, SUB, NEE, DUK, D, TIP, XOM, EFA, ACN, DKNG, UTG, HR, WMT, PEAK, SCHX, PG, EMR, PSX, ICLN, VOD, FNDE, NEA, FUTY, IJH, IVE, Reduced Positions: SVC, T, AAPL, DE, FTEC, HYS, BXMX, LOW, FHLC, XLK, IWP, CSCO, NEM, MCD, IJR, IWR, IRM, IBM, F, FPF, KMI, IWF, XLE, BIDU,

SVC, T, AAPL, DE, FTEC, HYS, BXMX, LOW, FHLC, XLK, IWP, CSCO, NEM, MCD, IJR, IWR, IRM, IBM, F, FPF, KMI, IWF, XLE, BIDU, Sold Out: BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Valero Energy Corp, sells Service Properties Trust, Boeing Co, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armor Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armor+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 72,128 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 79,165 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 104,244 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 28,943 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 21,310 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 868.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.85%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 187.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 179.46%. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armor Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.