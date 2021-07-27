Lindbrook Capital, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Novus Capital Corp II, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Novus Capital Corp II, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Caesars Entertainment Inc, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lindbrook Capital, LLC owns 1928 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lindbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 366,119 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 700,361 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,621,703 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,078 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 1,323,703 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 332.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 317.82%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10500.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akerna Corp by 92.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Athira Pharma Inc by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Funko Inc. The sale prices were between $19.49 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.73.

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.61.