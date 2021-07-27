Logo
Lindbrook Capital, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Novus Capital Corp II, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lindbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Novus Capital Corp II, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Caesars Entertainment Inc, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lindbrook Capital, LLC owns 1928 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lindbrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindbrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lindbrook Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 366,119 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 700,361 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  3. Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,621,703 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,078 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  5. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 1,323,703 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: Novus Capital Corp II (NXU.U)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 332.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 317.82%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10500.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.591300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akerna Corp (KERN)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Akerna Corp by 92.92%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.99%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Athira Pharma Inc by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19.

Sold Out: Funko Inc (FNKO)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Funko Inc. The sale prices were between $19.49 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.73.

Sold Out: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

Lindbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $15.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lindbrook Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Lindbrook Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lindbrook Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lindbrook Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lindbrook Capital, LLC keeps buying
