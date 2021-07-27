Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Lightspeed POS Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Costco Wholesale Corp

- New Purchases: LSPD, RBLX, ESML, FNDC, VEA, VGT, MGK, DEO, IEMG, MCD, BLK, IUSG, VWO, SCHF, CRM, NUSC, FDN, DLS, DLN,
- Added Positions: SNOW, DASH, TWLO, VTWO, BSV, CSCO, CDAY, AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, FB, VXF, SCZ, VTI, VTEB, DDOG, JNJ, WORK, ABBV, NVDA, VNQ, SCHD, IEFA, LYFT, JPM, SPY, MSFT, BAC, VIG, HON, UNH, GOOGL, V, DIS, PLTR, AVGO, FLRN, DVY, BIV, BA, UBER, HD, SHOP, AMGN, WDAY, NFLX, NKE, SBUX, ADBE, TXN, RTX, IWF, WMT, BRK.B, CVX, MA,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VXUS, COST, SPLV, WFC, FNDA, FNDX, FNDE, FNDF, IWD, TSLA, QUAL, SCHG, SCHZ, MUB, SCHO, IQLT, SCHH, IJR, AXP,
- Sold Out: ALK, SCHV,
- Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 334,233 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 69,491 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,140 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 90,700 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.07%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 47,402 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 490.38%
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 334,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 59,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 96,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.439200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $409.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 490.38%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $263.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 47,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 90,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 47,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 394.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 213.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $184.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.
