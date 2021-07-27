Logo
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Lightspeed POS Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Costco Wholesale Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed POS Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc, Roblox Corp, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Costco Wholesale Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 334,233 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 69,491 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,140 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23%
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 90,700 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.07%
  5. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 47,402 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 490.38%
New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 334,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 59,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 96,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.439200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $409.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 490.38%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $263.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 47,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 90,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 47,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 394.51%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 213.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $184.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.



