RWM Asset Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Equifax Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWM Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RWM Asset Management, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 445,361 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 199,096 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 368,824 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,599 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 504,444 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.122800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 288,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 109,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $257.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 20,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 146,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.072100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 61,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 46,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 514.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 377,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 238,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1032.30%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.909400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 120.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 103,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $33.08 and $38.81, with an estimated average price of $36.48.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

RWM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.