Brickley Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apple Inc

- New Purchases: ESGV, BRK.B, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: VTV, VUG, BNDX, IEFA, BIV, VMBS, SCZ, AMZN, MTUM, MSFT, IMTM, FB, VT, TSLA, AGG, HD, JNJ, DIS, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BSV, VBR, VB, IWV, VSS,
For the details of Brickley Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brickley+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brickley Wealth Management
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 603,472 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.05%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 718,723 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 403,544 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,209 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.48%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 91,269 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93%
Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2632.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 603,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brickley Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Brickley Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brickley Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brickley Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brickley Wealth Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment