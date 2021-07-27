Brickley Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apple Inc

New Purchases: ESGV, BRK.B, GOOGL,

ESGV, BRK.B, GOOGL, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, BNDX, IEFA, BIV, VMBS, SCZ, AMZN, MTUM, MSFT, IMTM, FB, VT, TSLA, AGG, HD, JNJ, DIS, INTC,

VTV, VUG, BNDX, IEFA, BIV, VMBS, SCZ, AMZN, MTUM, MSFT, IMTM, FB, VT, TSLA, AGG, HD, JNJ, DIS, INTC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BSV, VBR, VB, IWV, VSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brickley Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Brickley Wealth Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 603,472 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.05% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 718,723 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 403,544 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,209 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.48% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 91,269 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93%

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2632.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 603,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.