Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance. As of 2021Q2, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owns 64 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+strategic+wealth+guidance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 88,784 shares, 20.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  2. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 149,656 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 189,922 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 180,547 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 75,510 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 34,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 189,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 65.69%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 55,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance. Also check out:

insider