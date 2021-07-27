Sailer Financial LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Sells , General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, FSK, DG, XEL, TSCO, REGN, LOW, SHW, SBUX, MA, ZTS, TXN, MDT, EL, CDW, CNI, TTC, PAYX, FDS,

ICSH, FSK, DG, XEL, TSCO, REGN, LOW, SHW, SBUX, MA, ZTS, TXN, MDT, EL, CDW, CNI, TTC, PAYX, FDS, Added Positions: DGRO, FNDE, ADP, GOOGL, AMZN, ACN, ABBV, KMB, IEFA, UNH, NKE, MSFT, SPGI, AAPL, T, DUK, JPM, UNP, SHOP, PM, HD, VZ, IUSG, FDX, KO, PEP,

DGRO, FNDE, ADP, GOOGL, AMZN, ACN, ABBV, KMB, IEFA, UNH, NKE, MSFT, SPGI, AAPL, T, DUK, JPM, UNP, SHOP, PM, HD, VZ, IUSG, FDX, KO, PEP, Reduced Positions: CI, IGSB, MBB, SCHC, VIG, CMI,

CI, IGSB, MBB, SCHC, VIG, CMI, Sold Out: FSKR, GIS, GILD, PFE, LIN, WBA, IEMG, MCD, XOM, SCZ, HDV, HTA, XLB, ORCL, IGV, XLE, WMB, DIS, VUG, XLRE, MO, DON, PYPL, SUB, XLU, MDLZ, ABT, BRK.B, SCHG, IJH, VIAC, CP, FBK, ZBH, SO, INTC, HOG, LLY, AXP, AMT, BAC, VDC, BLK, BMY, MRK, IAU, CSX, KMX, CVNA, KHC, CHCT, SYK, CSCO, SPLK, HCA, WMT, D, COST, V, WM, ED, VTRS, PFG, PNFP, CVX, BKD, OXY, GOOG, EXAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells , General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sailer Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sailer Financial LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sailer Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailer+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cigna Corp (CI) - 205,417 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 775,438 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.84% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 389,492 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 324,968 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 207,421 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 207,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 91,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $579.607200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 775,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 195,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 5757.69%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $206.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2632.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 102.50%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $318.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1495.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.